Cyprus was in last place on the in the EU’s annual Gender Equality Index reflecting gender gaps.

Published by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), the index assesses the equality between women and men in all 27 member states of the EU in six sectors including work, knowledge, money, power, (personal) time and health.

According to the assessment, Cyprus ranks last among EU member states, highlighting significant differences between individual sectors.

Cyprus’ best performance is recorded in health, while the greatest challenges are identified in the areas of power, knowledge and time.

In the power sector, the index records a gender gap of 72 per cent in the House of Representatives, 58 per cent in local government and 80 per cent in participation on boards of directors of the largest listed companies.

One of the criteria in the ‘power’ sector was the participation in the highest administrative bodies of the national federations for the ten most popular Olympic sports, where the gender gap stood at 82 per cent.

EIGE also recorded a 66 per cent gender gap in the Council of Ministers, which was calculated without the inclusion of deputy ministers.

In the ‘time’ sector, a 38 per cent inequality rate was recorded in the distribution of care responsibilities and household chores, seeing 62 per cent of women engaged in daily household chores, compared to 24 per cent of men.

At the same time, EIGE also recorded positive developments, such as the particularly high percentage of women completing tertiary education, amounting to 75 per cent and ranking the highest in the EU, with the corresponding percentage of men standing at 57 per cent, resulting in an 18 per cent gap.

The high percentage of female university graduates, however, is not reflected in the career path and representation of women in positions of responsibility, as a 48 per cent gap is recorded in managerial positions.

Gender equality commissioner Josie Christodolou said that according to the data, one of the determining factor for Cyprus’ low overall ranking is its particularly low performance in the area of power, where a significant deficit in the representation of women in leadership positions is recorded across the entire spectrum.

She underlined that the limited participation of women in centres of power decisively affects the overall assessment and highlights the need to intensify efforts for women’s substantive and equal participation in decision making.