Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 47 points, Luka Doncic added 36 and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to nine games by rallying for a 118-114 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Grimes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to send the game into overtime. The Lakers trailed by 18 in the last minute of the third quarter.

Grimes made a career-high 10 3-pointers on 14 attempts. Doncic reached 30 points for his 11th consecutive game.

Brandon Miller put up 28 points and Naz Reid added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost for the ninth time in their past ten games.

Pistons 115, Spurs 93

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Ausar Thompson finished a rebound shy of a triple-double as visiting Detroit rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat San Antonio, snapping the Spurs’ 12-game winning streak.

Daniss Jenkins added 25 points for the Pistons, who earned their third win in four games. Thompson racked up 14 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Dylan Harper added 20 points, but he limped off the court after slipping on the floor in the final minute.

Knicks 111, Raptors 102

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and 16 rebounds as visiting New York closed on a 9-0 run to beat Toronto.

Mikal Bridges had 17 points and OG Anunoby scored 16 for the Knicks, who have won 15 straight against the Raptors dating back to the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Raptors lost their fifth straight game despite the efforts of Ja’Kobe Walter, who scored a season-high 25 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Scottie Barnes added 20.

Jazz 132, Clippers 107

Reserve Brice Sensabaugh fired in a season-high 40 points and Utah dominated the fourth quarter to snap a 12-game losing streak with a win over Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

The Jazz produced a 16-0 run midway through the fourth quarter and outscored the Clippers 44-21 in the final period. Sensabaugh drained a career-high eight 3-pointers (on 11 attempts) while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. Teammate Keyonte George had 30 points and 11 assists.

Brook Lopez scored 23 to pace the Clippers, who had won two straight. Rui Hachimura and Darius Garland each chipped in 20 points.

Timberwolves 106, Trail Blazers 105

LaMelo Ball’s steal led to Jaden McDaniels’ decisive basket with 2.6 seconds left as Minnesota rallied past Portland in Minneapolis.

Ayo Dosunmu made a career-best seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 30 points and McDaniels added 22 as the Timberwolves swept a back-to-back between the teams.

Damian Lillard scored 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 23 for the Trail Blazers, who led by seven points with under two minutes remaining. After McDaniels’ go-ahead hoop, Lillard and Toumani Camara failed on attempts in the final seconds.