A second man, aged 44, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with two vehicle arson cases in the Larnaca district earlier this month.

The fires were reported on November 1 and 12.

The suspect was arrested at around 1.30am on Wednesday by Larnaca CID officers under a court warrant, following evidence gathered during the investigation.

A 55-year-old man was also arrested on November 14 in connection with the cases. He was remanded in custody for five days.

Larnaca CID is continuing its investigations.