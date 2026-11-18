A second man, aged 44, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with two vehicle arson cases in the Larnaca district earlier this month.
The fires were reported on November 1 and 12.
The suspect was arrested at around 1.30am on Wednesday by Larnaca CID officers under a court warrant, following evidence gathered during the investigation.
A 55-year-old man was also arrested on November 14 in connection with the cases. He was remanded in custody for five days.
Larnaca CID is continuing its investigations.
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