A house in Athienou suffered extensive damage in a fire on Wednesday morning, while a woman was rescued by firefighters after her car overturned in a separate crash in Limassol.

Firefighters from Oroklini and Athienou responded to the blaze at 8.58am with three fire engines.

The resident was absent when the fire broke out. The fire was brought under control at 9.29am.

An adjoining house was protected, while the Electricity Authority was called to deal with the power supply. Authorities will investigate the cause.

In Limassol, firefighters rescued a woman trapped in her overturned car following a collision at 9.26am.

The driver had lost control, hit a parked vehicle and overturned.

Rescuers freed her using specialist equipment before handing her over to ambulance staff.

She was taken to Limassol general hospital’s accident and emergency department.