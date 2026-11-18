Hope For Children calls on Cypriot media outlets to safeguard children’s identities and privacy when reporting on cases of sexual violence.

Hope For Children CRC Policy Center marks 18 November, the European Day for the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse.

This year, the Council of Europe is dedicating the Day to the theme of “Ethical Media Reporting on Sexual Violence against Children”. On this occasion, it is presenting a new practical guide for media professionals. Hope For Children supports this year’s theme and calls on Cypriot media outlets to put the principles of responsible reporting into practice.

When Abuse Becomes News

Responsible reporting on a case of child sexual abuse begins before publication. Every piece of information needs to be assessed in terms of its contribution to public understanding and its potential impact on the child. When balancing the public’s right to information against a child’s right to privacy, the guiding principle must always be the child’s best interest.

A child’s identity is not revealed by their name alone. Locations, details relating to their experience, family relationships, photographs and videos can make them identifiable, either directly or indirectly. Anything published today may remain accessible online for years and could affect the child’s relationships and everyday life.

“Responsible media reporting and highlighting the support services available can encourage children and families to speak out and seek help, thereby making a meaningful contribution to the protection of children. At Hope For Children, we recognise the important role the media have played in recent years in raising awareness of this issue and promoting the Children’s House, encouraging children to speak out with the confidence that they can receive the support they need,” said Andria Neocleous, Executive Director of Hope For Children.

The Organisation calls on media outlets to avoid sensationalist headlines, graphic descriptions and details that do not contribute to a better understanding of the issue. No child should ever be pressured to speak publicly. The language used in reporting must respect the child and avoid expressions that question their account, stigmatise them or place blame on them.

A news report can highlight prevention efforts, available support services and issues of accountability. The same responsibility also applies to those who share or comment on such news stories on social media.

These principles are summarised in the 18 messages that Hope For Children addresses to the media, which can be found at the following link, under the central message: “The Power of Words”.

Hope For Children’s Work

Hope For Children holds observer status on the Council of Europe’s Lanzarote Committee. The Committee monitors the implementation of the Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse (the Lanzarote Convention).

In Cyprus, the Organisation implements initiatives to prevent child sexual abuse in public and private schools across all educational levels. At the same time, the Organisation operates the Children’s House, following an assignment by the Social Welfare Services of the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare, which are responsible for the programme’s funding and supervision.

The operation of the Children’s House involves the Social Welfare Services, the Police, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health. Its aim is to ensure the multidisciplinary management of all reports of child sexual abuse and provide holistic support to children and their families. Since the beginning of 2026, the Children’s House has received 562 new referrals, compared to 528 in 2025. Since its establishment, it has provided services to more than 3,500 children.

Over the past year, particular emphasis has been placed on training professionals who work with children, enabling them to recognise and respond promptly to signs of sexual violence. The training sessions also cover the topic of “Sexual Development and Education of Children and Adolescents”, drawing on the expertise the Organisation has developed in this field over more than 10 years.

Hope For Children remains available to every journalist and media outlet seeking to cover this issue with the child’s best interest as their guiding principle. For more information, please contact 22103234.