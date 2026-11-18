Tax commissioner Sotiris Markides has spent more than four months working through the 3,000-page anti-corruption authority report on the Mafia State case, with a bill to extend his powers of investigation to 20 years due before the House plenum.

Markides told the House institutions committee on Wednesday a table of possible areas for tax investigation from the findings have been drawn up, and a request for further information was sent on August 20, which the authority answered immediately.

The case is the first ever to be passed to the tax commissioner under legislation voted unanimously by the plenum after it was submitted on February 26.

The law permits the authority to send its findings directly to the commissioner so that possible financial crimes can be examined without delay.

The report recommends criminal investigations into the law firm Nicos Chr. Anastasiades & Partners, several of its partners, former senior officials and former president Nicos Anastasiades.

Alma MP Irene Charalambides, who proposed the law, said the Mafia State case exposed the commissioner’s inability to look back beyond 12 years.

Markides said an extension to 20 years would help investigations, provided the corresponding evidence can be found.

“Tomorrow I am submitting to the plenary a bill, with which I extend the time frame in which the superintendent will be able to investigate if he receives a report from the anti-corruption authority,” Charalambides told reporters after the session.

She said the longer period would apply only where the authority’s reports identify financial crimes.

Pressed on claims that money had also been sent to Asian countries, she said she could not answer, deferring to the commissioner who had access to information that accounts abroad were found during a recent audit.

Asked whether the route the report took, from the prosecutorial council to the cabinet, protected evidence and testimony, transparency commissioner Haris Poyiadjis said it had been duly sent to attorney-general George Savvides.

He said a prosecutorial council was appointed because both Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides had recused themselves.

The investigation centres on allegations levied in the book Mafia State and examines claims involving offshore structures and money laundering.

The authority says the firm, which is partly owned by the former president’s daughters, should be investigated for possible money laundering offences.

Records examined by investigators showed transactions worth about $220 million involving companies registered in Caribbean jurisdictions, including capital injections, and interest-free restructuring agreements.

The authority concluded these displayed characteristics commonly associated with money laundering.

The report also recommends investigations into alleged perjury and says Anastasiades should be investigated for possible influence peddling and abuse of power over the approval of citizenship applications.