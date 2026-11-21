Business & economy wrap-up from the day before

Non-residents held 90 per cent of Cyprus’ government debt at the end of 2025, the highest proportion in the European Union, highlighting the extent to which the country relies on overseas investors to finance its public borrowing, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The numbers showed that foreign holders accounted for more than half of government debt in 16 EU member states, but Cyprus had the largest share, ahead of Estonia at 78 per cent, Latvia at 74 per cent, Lithuania at 72 per cent and Greece at 71 per cent.

The figures come as Cyprus’ total general government gross debt continued to decline, falling to €20.05 billion at the end of 2025 from €21.81bn in 2024.

The debt had stood at €23.06bn in 2023 and €23.74bn in 2022, meaning it fell by approximately €3.69bn over three years.

Cyprus’ foreign direct investment (FDI) stock increased by 4.1 per cent to €381.44 billion in 2025, while investment by Cypriot entities abroad rose by 3.2 per cent to €336.54 billion, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday.

The CBC’s annual report on foreign direct investment for 2025 also showed a substantial increase in investment directly linked to the domestic economy, with inward FDI stock rising by 8 per cent when special purpose entities are excluded from the calculations.

In addition, the report includes revised figures for 2024 and provides a breakdown of investment according to both the immediate and ultimate investing economies.

Despite the increase in inward investment, Cyprus’ net FDI position deteriorated to negative €44.90bn, compared with negative €40.13bn in 2024, reflecting the difference between inward and outward investment stocks.

Wellington Management Group LLP has increased its holding in Bank of Cyprus Holdings to 5 per cent, crossing the disclosure threshold on November 19, 2026, according to a regulatory notification submitted to the company and the Central Bank of Ireland.

The investment group’s notification, filed on Friday, showed that it held 21,831,804 voting rights, representing 5 per cent of the bank’s total 435,962,305 voting rights.

The increased holding was made through indirect voting rights attached to shares, with no direct voting rights or additional exposure through financial instruments reported.

The disclosure marks an increase from Wellington Management’s previous reported position of 4.94 per cent, bringing its holding above the 5 per cent threshold.

Fuel prices have decreased in recent days and are expected to continue to fall, consumer protection service director Constantinos Karagiorgis said on Friday, following record high diesel prices last month.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that in addition to large reductions in the price of heating oil brought about after both EKO and Royal Dutch Shell announced planned discounts, the price of motor fuel has also fallen.

“There has been a downward trend in refinery prices, which is gradually reflected in prices at the pump,” he said, before adding that “further reductions are expected”, given that the coming shipments of fuel to Cyprus will be bought at those new, lower prices.

On this front, he explained that time is required for global reductions in the price of oil to be passed onto consumers, given that it takes time for fuel to arrive on the island from overseas refineries.

A decision to scrap the four-year employment limit for third-country nationals working in Cyprus’ general employment sector has been welcomed by a federation representing private employment agencies, arguing that the change will help businesses retain experienced staff and address labour shortages.

Following a recent meeting to discuss key matters, the Cyprus Federation of Private Employment Agencies, which is affiliated with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), said the decision by the ministerial committee removed an unnecessary obstacle to the continued employment of foreign workers.

Under the previous arrangement, third-country nationals who reached the maximum four-year employment period needed special approval to renew their residence and work permits.

The additional approval requirement has now been abolished, making it easier for employers to retain workers in occupations including kitchen assistants, carers, waiters, bakery workers and cheese-making staff.

The federation said the change would help tackle labour shortages while allowing businesses to retain employees who already had experience and had received job-specific training.

Cyprus sent 25 companies to Slush 2026 in Helsinki this week, its biggest delegation to the international startup gathering, where firms developing everything from robotics software to medical devices had two days to put their products in front of investors.

That was up from 14 startups in last year’s delegation. It was also the sixth consecutive year that the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) backed the Cypriot mission, which first went to Helsinki in 2021.

The foundation said the bigger delegation reflected a growing appetite among Cypriot firms to take their products into international markets.

The sold-out event on November 18 and 19 was expected to draw 12,000 people, according to the City of Helsinki.

Alongside AI and robotics, the Cypriot delegation covered autonomous systems, energy, biotechnology, medical technology, blockchain and digital services.

Shell Cyprus service stations have introduced an immediate reduction of more than 7 per cent in heating oil prices, with the company saying the move is intended to ease the financial pressure on households and businesses facing high energy costs.

The reduction applies from the very first litre purchased and is available to all customers, with no coupons, promotional conditions or additional procedures required.

In a statement on Friday, Shell Cyprus explained that it was absorbing part of the cost and passing the savings directly on to consumers through lower displayed prices.

The initiative comes at a time when energy expenses continue to weigh on household budgets and business operating costs, with the company seeking to provide immediate and measurable financial relief.

“The decision reflects a clear approach, to pass the financial benefit directly on to customers through a lower final price,” the company said.

WISTA Cyprus and YoungShip Cyprus brought together maritime professionals at different career stages at DP World’s Cruise Passenger Terminal at Limassol Port on this week for ‘Redefining Success at Sea: How Maritime Careers Are Changing Across Generation’, a joint initiative exploring how the maritime industry can respond to changing career expectations and the challenges of attracting and retaining talent.

In their statement on the event, WISTA Cyprus and YoungShip Cyprus asked how the maritime industry could continue to offer meaningful and rewarding careers while recognising the changing needs and priorities of its people.

For generations, maritime careers have been associated with traditional milestones such as time at sea, progression through the ranks, promotion and the transition from ship to shore, the organisers noted.

These remain important, they added, and today’s professionals are also asking broader questions about wellbeing, family life, personal fulfilment, career flexibility and long-term opportunities.

Multinational gaming entertainment company Allwyn reported a 19 per cent increase in net revenue for the third quarter of 2026, reaching €1.22 billion, as digital growth and strategic expansion supported its performance despite challenging comparisons with the previous year.

The company, which also operates in Cyprus, announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2026, reporting continued progress in its growth strategy and reaffirming its full-year revenue outlook.

Net revenue increased by 19 per cent year on year, although the rise was more moderate when adjusted for changes in the group’s business and other comparative factors.

On a comparable basis, revenue grew by 4 per cent, against a particularly strong third quarter in 2025, when record jackpots were recorded across continental Europe.

Allwyn said its financial performance remained solid despite an exceptionally customer-friendly pattern of sports results, which affected the comparative performance of its gaming activities.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will suspend trading in the Republic of Cyprus’ latest 13-week Treasury bill issue from November 24 to November 26, 2026, ahead of the securities’ delisting at the end of the month.

The suspension applies to the eighth issue of the 2026 series, covering the period from August 28 to November 27, and listed under the code TB13H26.

Trading will be halted for the three days to allow all outstanding transactions to be cleared before the securities are removed from the exchange.

The Treasury bills will be delisted on November 27, 2026, and removed from the CSE’s Central Securities Depository and Registry.

The opportunities for Cypriot businesses to leverage the country’s national High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence facility, Aphroditi, were highlighted at an Open Day held today, organised by the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA), The Cyprus Institute and DiGiNN, the European Digital Innovation Hub of Cyprus.

The event, organised specifically for CITEA members and hosted at The Cyprus Institute, aimed to demonstrate how Cypriot companies can leverage advanced computing resources to develop, train and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

Commenting on the event, CITEA president George Malekkos said, “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and advanced digital infrastructure has become an increasingly important factor in business competitiveness”.

“However, for Cypriot companies to fully benefit from these technologies, they need access not only to knowledge and expertise, but also to the appropriate infrastructure and tools,” he added.

A package of relief measures for households will be unveiled next week and implemented ahead of the Christmas holidays, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Friday.

Speaking in Tala, he said the package would follow decisions by the cabinet.

He was asked what the government intended to do regarding high prices, and about his appeal to fuel companies a day earlier.

He said he welcomed one company’s decision to cut fuel prices, as he would from any other firm, referring to measures taken by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and several of his European counterparts that had taken a similar approach.

“Our options are constrained by European legislation and EU regulations,” he said.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said earlier that the government’s economic team was making a final assessment of what further targeted support was possible.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) on Friday urged member states of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to compromise on a single set of global rules for cutting ship emissions, backing a call by nine international shipping bodies before talks in London later this month.

The joint statement, issued on Wednesday, was signed by BIMCO, CLIA, IBIA, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO, IPTA and the World Shipping Council (WSC).

The groups called for rules that apply equally to ships wherever they trade, warning that overlapping national and regional measures could leave shipowners paying more than once for the same emissions.

More than one in four passenger cars registered in Cyprus in October was a Toyota, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

Of the 1,055 Toyotas registered that month, 934 were second-hand. Kia, meanwhile, held on to first place for new cars over the first ten months of the year.

October brought a return to growth after a 2.5 per cent year-on-year fall in September. Passenger car registrations rose 11.4 per cent to 3,850, from 3,457 a year earlier, taking the January–October total to 38,006, up 9.3 per cent,

Second-hand cars accounted for all of that ten-month growth. Used registrations rose 20.8 per cent to 26,366, while new registrations fell 10.1 per cent to 11,640.

The extension of the government’s subsidies on fuel tax until the end of March will cost a total of €25 million, the finance ministry said on Friday, after parliament approved the plans on Thursday.

The subsidy, which amounts to 8.33 cents per litre, had been set to expire at the end of this month, but has now been extended for a further four.

As a result, the amount of excise tax payable on a litre of petrol stands at 35.9 cents per litre, while that on a litre of diesel is 33 cents per litre.

The ministry said it is “monitoring geopolitical developments and the instability created by the ongoing conflict in the wider Middle East region and the price increases it causes”.