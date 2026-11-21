Twenty four artists from Cyprus, Malta and Greece come together for Ceramic Forms 2026, an International Contemporary Ceramics Exhibition set to tour the island. Presented by the Contemporary Ceramics Group Pilomorfo, the exhibition will travel to Limassol and Larnaca this November, featuring workshops and activities.

It will first reach Limassol as a parallel event of the 5th Limassol International Book Fair this weekend, from November 20 to 22. The mezzanine level of the Lanitis Carob Mills will include workshops and other activities for the public.

On Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, in the outdoor area at the rear of the building, towards the car park, the Pilomorfo team will give a live demonstration of the Raku firing technique, presenting the process through which fire and the distinctive stages of firing shape the final result.

Later in the month, it will travel to Larnaca with the support of Larnaca Municipality. Presented at the Larnaca Municipal Art Gallery, the international ceramic exhibition will remain there from November 25 to December 2.

“Ceramic Forms explores the contemporary possibilities of ceramics as a field of artistic expression. The participating artists approach clay through diverse forms, techniques and aesthetic directions, highlighting the development of new individual and collective artistic languages. Bringing together creators from three Mediterranean countries, the exhibition provides a meeting point for contemporary practices and different approaches, presenting ceramics as an open and constantly evolving medium,” say organisers.

This year’s edition is coordinated by ceramic artist Vassos Demetriou in collaboration with curator Chrisilia Philiastides, while the Cypriot artists taking part in addition to Demetriou are Christina Karekla, Ivi Michaelidou, Katerina Paparadamanthous, Eleftheria Phili, Maria Theodorou, Mümine Özdemirağ Yağlı, and Andri Iona.

Ceramic Forms

Ceramic exhibition with 24 participating artists from Cyprus, Malta and Greece. November 20-22. Lanitis Carob Mills, Limassol. November 25-December 2 (10am-8pm). Larnaca Municipal Art Gallery, Larnaca (opening night: 7.30pm. Monday–Friday: 9.30am–12.30pm and 3pm-5.30pm. Saturday: 10am–12.30pm. Facebook: Pilomorfo – Contemporary Ceramics Group