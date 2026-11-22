Cyprus had the second-lowest proportion of tertiary students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in the European Union in 2024, while also recording one of the bloc’s largest declines over the previous decade, according to Eurostat.

Just 14.7 per cent of tertiary students in Cyprus were enrolled in STEM fields, placing the country ahead of only Malta, where the share stood at 13.2 per cent, and well below the EU average of 27.1 per cent.

The proportion in Cyprus also fell by 3.6 percentage points between 2015 and 2024, representing the third-largest decline among EU member states.

Only Malta and Poland recorded steeper decreases over the period, with drops of 8.2 and 6.4 percentage points respectively.

The figures raise questions about the composition of Cyprus’ future graduate workforce, particularly as demand for skills in technology, engineering and scientific disciplines continues to grow across the European economy.

Across the EU, 27.1 per cent of students enrolled in tertiary education in 2024 were studying STEM subjects.

Ireland recorded the highest proportion, at 36.4 per cent, followed by Finland at 35.8 per cent and Germany at 35.4 per cent.

Greece also ranked among the countries with the largest shares, at 34.4 per cent, followed by Romania at 31.2 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Malta had the lowest proportion, followed by Cyprus and the Netherlands, where 18.8 per cent of tertiary students were studying STEM subjects.

Ireland also recorded the largest increase in the share of STEM students between 2015 and 2024, rising from 26.8 per cent to 36.4 per cent, a gain of 9.6 percentage points.

Luxembourg registered the second-largest increase, at 8.1 percentage points, followed by Denmark, where the proportion rose by 5.3 percentage points.

Separately, Eurostat found that people with tertiary education in STEM fields accounted for 8.5 per cent of the EU population aged 15 to 74 in 2025.

Ireland also led this measure, with 12 per cent of its population in that age group holding tertiary qualifications in STEM disciplines.

Sweden followed at 11.9 per cent, Lithuania at 11.7 per cent, while Luxembourg and Austria both recorded 11.2 per cent.

The lowest proportions were registered in Italy, at 4.4 per cent, Romania, at 4.9 per cent, and the Czech Republic, at 6.1 per cent.

The figures distinguish between the share of the population that already holds tertiary-level STEM qualifications and the proportion of current students choosing those subjects.

For Cyprus, the relatively low share of students entering STEM disciplines, together with the decline recorded since 2015, could have implications for the future supply of graduates in fields that support innovation, digital development, engineering and research.