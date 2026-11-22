IF AWARD peddlers, IMH, had a prize category for the most irritating, insufferable, entitled, self-righteous, boring moaners of the eastern Mediterranean region, the bosses of Kyproulla’s two main teaching unions, Poed and Oelmek, would win comfortably every time.

They are constantly in the news complaining about alleged injustices done to their overpaid, underworked professionally inept members, who sincerely believe that the only purpose of public education is to provide them with maximum rewards for minimum effort.

In fairness, they have succeeded in achieving this goal as they are the second best-rewarded public-school teachers in the EU, only Luxembourg paying its teachers more. Why stop moaning and demanding more from the government when the moaning has achieved so much?

In the last year they were beating their breasts and crying because the education minister wanted to assess their work. More recently, they are making a fuss and threatening strikes, because they want the government to carry on appointing graduates as teachers without any test of their abilities as has been scandalously happening the last 50 years.

A few years ago they were ranting and raving about the introduction of twice-yearly exams because it was too much work for them. They got their way after getting parents associations to back their laziness.

ALTHOUGH Education Minister Athena Michaelidou has stood up to them for some time, entirely on her own, she has now given up the battle. In the recent dispute about the indiscriminate appointment of every useless graduate, she seems to have been beaten into submission.

She is scheduled to meet the unlikeable union bosses, the defenders of poor teaching and laziness, on Monday to discuss their demand to ignore the law that comes into force next year and stipulates that candidates for teaching jobs would have to sit exams. The unions want graduates to carry on entering teaching through the back door.

Some interesting statistics were issued by research group Dedomenon last week. State spending on public education has increased by 60 per cent to €1.6 billion since 2006. Of this amount, 74 per cent (€1.2bn) was spent on teachers’ wages.

The funny thing is that while wages have been going up, education standards have been steadily moving in the opposite direction, as our students’ poor results in international exams and the rapid growth of the private school sector indicate.

Falling education standards is one of the very few things teaching union bosses have never moaned about.

DEAR OLD Phil appears to have made a full return to its glorious past of 60 years ago, when it zealously worshipped Archbishop Makarios, whom it had placed on a pedestal and treated as a political deity, whose every word was reported as gospel and whose critics were regarded as sinful non-believers that had to be publicly shamed.

Prezniktwo has become the new Mak for Phil, since the change of ownership 18 months ago. Before then, there were reports and opinions critical of him, but these have completely disappeared from the news medium after July 2025, the Prez now being given the status of ‘infallible leader’ bestowed on Mak in the sixties and seventies by the top circulation daily.

Last week the paper targeted Diko deputy – and maverick motormouth – Zacharias Koulias, whom it had regularly praised in the past for his hardline Cyprob rhetoric, because he had turned against the infallible leader. Koulias suggested Diko should abandon the Prez and enter an alliance with Akel for the presidential election, which was too much for the paper.

Presidential scribe Bimbishis disparaged the elderly deputy for his opportunism that was guided by vindictiveness towards the great leader.

THE VINDICTIVENESS charge was probably correct. Koulias was furious with the Prez for his meddling in the parliamentary elections of May – he openly backed a rival Diko candidate, Christos Senekis, for the Ammochostos seat, which Koulias considered his own.

Diko deputy – and maverick motormouth – Zacharias Koulias

The laterally challenged Koulias won by a few hundred votes, but the Prez showed his loyalty to Senekis by appointing him agriculture minister. It is this open meddling in Diko that has infuriated the Papadop family and particularly Junior, who fears the Prez is plotting to take control of the party.

He has been pretty successful in this regard, as in his last reshuffle he gave ministerial posts to four Dikoits, who are now pressuring their party to back his re-election drive, not for ideological reasons, but in the hope that they will stay on as ministers.

Junior insists that the collective organs of the party will decide the party stance for the presidential elections, although his loathing of the Prez is probably as intense as Koulias’.

THE WHITEWASH of the crypto-fascists of Elam has already begun in Phil, as there is a strong possibility that the local spawns of Greece’s Golden Dawn would enter an election alliance with the Prez.

Elam chief Christos Christou has not ruled out this possibility, which is why Elam is now getting positive press in Phil. Diko is divided on the matter of being in an alliance with the fascists that would seek the re-election of the Prez.

Phil is now referring to Elam as the “conservative right.” In an election analysis it said: “The president has given a centre-right ideological political stigma to his government, which covers a space from the conservative right to the edges of the centre left, if you take into account the support for his government by Edek.”

In other words, the Prez is all things to all people, as the only ideology he sincerely embraces is that of his re-election. “It is a fact he maintains a very good cooperation relations with Elam, although the party of the so-called Cyprus far right, or as it calls itself, the conservative right, does not participate in the government,” added the Phil analysis.

Elam chief Christos Christou

THE COMRADES at Akel have not begun party discussions on who their presidential candidate but our mole informs as that the charmless, colourless, uninspiring accountant, Tasos Yiasemides is gaining support among leading commies.

This theory was given some credibility by the loose cannon Koulias who told a TV show that a Diko alliance with Akel was on the cards and they already had a candidate, although he gave no name. The accountant apparently is a Dikoid.

This creates a nightmare scenario for the presidential election. If Averof is Disy candidate, the three main contenders will all be Paphites. Yes, the accountant is also from Hicksville. It is enough to make one consider emigrating.

SPEAKING of Paphos, the Prez was back in his homeland on Friday for the ribbon-cutting duties in which he excels. This may have been the 800th social event he has attended. This time he inaugurated the Foundation of Archbishop Chrysostomos II in Tala.

When he is too busy to attend an event, he sends a video message which praises the organisers and participants. On Wednesday he had the Greek PM visiting and was unable to attend the 22nd Insurance Conference of the Cyprus Insurance Institute, so he sent an inspirational video message.

The insurance market constituted a significant pylon of the Cyprus economy and basic factor of social stability and safety, he told participants. In today’s world, the role of insurance acquired even greater significance, he added.

THERE was no presidential video to welcome the report of Moody’s about the Cyprus economy as there had been for the reports of other ratings agencies. Could this have been because Moody’s described the reinstatement of CoLA, which the government championed, as a “potential risk”?

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, in a written statement, acknowledged the concerns and said that the government “has already initiated plans and policies to address these issues effectively, without social and economic disruption.” Is this by increasing CoLA to 100 per cent from next year? That would be an effective way of addressing the issue and ensuring there is no social disruption.