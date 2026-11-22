The Cyprus-German Business Association will hold its annual Christmas Gala Dinner in Limassol on November 26, bringing together members of the business community for an evening of networking and fundraising.

According to invitation circulated by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), he event will take place at Columbia Plaza Venue Centre, starting at 7pm.

The dinner is expected to attract members of the Cyprus-German business community, alongside business professionals, colleagues and friends, providing an opportunity to strengthen professional contacts in a festive setting.

Guests will be served a traditional German Christmas dinner, accompanied by drinks and live entertainment.

The event will also have a charitable element, with part of the proceeds from every ticket going to Voice for Autism, the Cyprus-German Business Association’s philanthropic partner.

Companies wishing to attend can reserve seats through the online registration page. The reservation deadline is November 20, 2026.