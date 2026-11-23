The trial of four people suspected of taking part in a criminal organisation was on Monday postponed until December 16, after prosecutors sought more time to consider calling further witnesses.

The Larnaca Permanent Criminal Court granted the prosecution’s request.

Three defendants, aged 42, 29 and 29, have been released on bail.

Each has provided €30,000 bail and surrendered their travel documents while reporting to a police station three times a week.

Their names have also been placed on the stop list. The fourth defendant, a 22-year-old contract soldier (Syop), remains in custody.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a prominent businessman.

The 42-year-old faces charges of money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.

The two 29-year-olds are accused of aiding and abetting money laundering.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

They were arrested on January 22, 2026, during a police operation in Larnaca and the Central Prisons.

A fifth defendant, aged 32, was previously acquitted because of insufficient evidence.