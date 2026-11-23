Since its completion, the iconic East Tower at the heart of Ayia Napa Marina has become one of the area’s defining landmarks, recognised for its distinctive architecture and high-end approach to contemporary waterfront living. Whether as a prestigious private residence or a luxurious home away from home, its premium location, high construction quality and exclusive amenities, and long-term appeal create a truly refined residential experience.

By combining the privacy and comfort of an exquisite apartment with the cosmopolitan vibe of an international seaside destination, a short- or long-term stay at this prestigious development serves as an “invitation” to an experience where contemporary luxury meets the timeless allure of the Mediterranean.

An architectural achievement of the highest standard

Rising above the coastline, the East Tower’s spiralling form places it among the few twisted towers worldwide, while its striking architecture, the result of meticulous planning and design, imbues it with a unique identity.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the tower has been designed to deliver an exceptional standard of living. Its ready-to-move-in apartments offer panoramic sea views, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious terraces creating a seamless connection between the interiors and the Mediterranean landscape.

Meanwhile, contemporary layouts and meticulous attention to every detail create an environment where comfort and functionality blend harmoniously with the latest trends in interior design.

The overall experience is enhanced by exclusive amenities including a rooftop infinity pool, fitness and wellness facilities, an exclusive residents’ lounge, concierge and housekeeping services and 24-hour security.

A property with long-term investment potential

The East Tower represents a comprehensive ownership proposition that meets the criteria of even the most discerning buyers. Its privileged waterfront location, distinctive architectural identity, exceptional construction quality and high energy efficiency are complemented by the infrastructure of a fully integrated masterplan that features an international-standard marina, a plethora of dining and leisure options and an array of top-tier services in a secure environment. This framework creates an ecosystem that adds value not only to everyday life, but also to the investment itself.

The rarity of such a meticulously crafted property, combined with its location at the heart of Ayia Napa Marina, enhances its enduring appeal, both as a private residence and as part of a diversified investment portfolio. At the same time, the opportunity to generate value through rentals offers an additional advantage for owners.

The East Tower’s ready-to-move-in apartments guarantee immediacy and flexibility, allowing owners to enjoy or make the most of their investment without the waiting period often associated with an off-plan property.

A premium experience that extends beyond the purchase

The ownership experience should not end at the point of sale. For discerning buyers, consistency, reliability and the quality of post-purchase property management have emerged as increasingly important parameters.

At Ayia Napa Marina, sales, rental and property management, and customer service are integrated into a holistic approach, providing owners with a reliable system of ongoing support and professional management. As a result, the ownership experience remains seamless and free from unnecessary concerns, even long after the purchase.

Redefining short- and long-term luxury rentals

For those who want to experience the East Tower without committing to ownership, Ayia Napa Marina offers luxury rental apartments for both short-term stays and longer-term arrangements.

Available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, these residences suit a range of lifestyles and needs, whether for a short visit or an extended stay by the Mediterranean.

Beyond the rentals themselves, guests and residents can enjoy the wider lifestyle offerings of Ayia Napa Marina, with its dining destinations, shopping options, pristine beaches and leisure experiences close at hand.

Additional services, including personalised concierge assistance and spa treatments, further enhance the residential experience by incorporating the conveniences of high-tier hospitality.

Rewriting the rules of Mediterranean living

Whether you are considering acquiring a prestigious private residence, exploring a property investment with rental potential, or seeking a luxury rental in Cyprus, the East Tower is so much more than a prestigious address.

Discover the available ownership and rental opportunities and experience a new dimension of Mediterranean living, built on Ayia Napa Marina’s firm commitment to high-quality services and exceptional properties.