Villarreal said reports on social media that Nicolas Pepe’s recent eye surgery was linked to viewing the solar eclipse in August were completely false.

The former Arsenal forward was out for two weeks after undergoing an operation in early October and returned to competition later in the month wearing a protective mask.

Reports that the 31-year-old’s surgery was linked to the solar eclipse on August 12 began circulating on social media and sports websites following Villarreal’s 3-2 LaLiga loss to Barcelona on Sunday.

“Villarreal CF wishes to clarify that claims linking Nicolas Pepe’s eye surgery to viewing the solar eclipse are completely false,” the club posted on X later in the day.

“The procedure had been scheduled beforehand for reasons entirely unrelated to this event. The club calls for accuracy and responsibility when reporting on matters concerning the health of its players.”