DP World Limassol is looking to attract new business from India in energy logistics, heavy cargo and vehicle transit, as Cyprus seeks to strengthen maritime trade links with the world’s most populous country.

Lazaros Charalambous, the company’s commercial and business development manager, outlined the opportunities during the India-Cyprus Maritime Business Forum in Mumbai on Monday, calling for discussions between the two countries to translate into actual cargo movements.

“Trade corridors are built by operators who convert dialogue into cargo, not by agreements alone,” he said in a personal post.

Charalambous identified three priorities for an India-Eastern Mediterranean trade corridor: shore-based support for energy projects, handling heavy cargo for Indian shipyards and engineering companies, and developing Limassol as a regional roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) and transit hub.

He said Cyprus’ established ship-management industry and India’s shipyards, ports and offshore expertise offered opportunities for cooperation.

The company already operates Limassol’s multipurpose terminal, providing cargo handling, vehicle transit and logistics services for offshore energy projects.

In December 2024, DP World Limassol announced a deal involving approximately 17,000 vehicles, including 10,000 from Asia, for temporary storage and onward shipment to neighbouring markets.

The terminal has also supported offshore activities involving Exxon, Eni and Total, as well as major gas developments in Egypt and Israel.

Meanwhile, DP World operates the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Cochin, which handled a record 97,952 TEUs in August 2026, up 51 per cent year on year.

However, no new cargo agreement or shipping service linking the group’s Indian and Cypriot operations has been announced.

The proposals come as Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis leads a delegation of 20 Cypriot companies to India, accompanied by Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou.

The Mumbai forum is examining opportunities in ship management, shipbuilding, port infrastructure, maritime technology and investment, with Hadjimanolis also scheduled to visit Cochin’s port and shipyard facilities.

Cyprus is also seeking a role in the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

An OECD report published earlier this month identified Cyprus as a potential transshipment hub, although its participation in the corridor has not been confirmed.

The two countries held their first Joint Maritime Committee meeting in Limassol in September, with discussions covering port development, shipping services and commercial cooperation.

For Charalambous, the immediate priority is identifying specific business opportunities.

“The next step is practical: identify the first cargo, vessel and project flows, and agree who owns each,” he concluded.