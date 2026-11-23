Global artificial intelligence (AI) software revenue is expected to exceed $200 billion in 2026, doubling its 2024 level, as accelerating demand for generative and agentic AI drives a significant expansion across the technology industry, according to market intelligence firm Omdia.

The latest forecast represents the largest upward revision to Omdia’s twice-yearly market outlook since the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting faster-than-expected adoption of AI technologies by businesses and growing competition among software providers.

Generative AI revenue is forecast to increase by 139 per cent in 2026, significantly exceeding earlier projections as companies expand their use of AI assistants, coding tools and AI capabilities integrated into business applications.

Agentic AI, which involves systems capable of carrying out tasks and workflows with greater autonomy rather than simply responding to individual instructions, is also expanding rapidly, although it is starting from a considerably smaller revenue base.

Omdia’s findings point to an unusual acceleration in a technology market that would normally be expected to experience slower annual growth as adoption becomes more widespread and mature.

However, the rapid expansion of generative and agentic AI is driving growth across the entire AI technology value chain, from companies developing foundational models to cloud infrastructure providers and enterprise software manufacturers.

Leading foundation model providers are recording year-on-year revenue increases of between threefold and tenfold, while hyperscalers, the major companies operating large-scale cloud computing platforms, are experiencing triple-digit growth in their AI cloud businesses.

At the same time, competition among enterprise software providers is intensifying as companies introduce products with enhanced AI capabilities alongside entirely new applications built around AI from the outset.

Omdia expects the exceptional growth rates recorded in 2026 to moderate over subsequent years as the market matures and moves towards a more conventional adoption pattern.

However, this slowdown is expected to take place against a substantially larger revenue base, with the longer-term outlook remaining strongly positive.

The AI software market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 per cent between 2025 and 2031, underlining expectations of sustained investment and adoption over the coming years.

Agentic AI is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a forecast CAGR of 104 per cent over the same period, reflecting the increasing development of systems capable of performing complex tasks with limited human intervention.

The updated projections also point to significant changes in the composition of the AI software market.

By 2028, generative AI is expected to overtake predictive AI as the largest revenue-generating segment of the industry.

Predictive AI uses historical data and statistical models to identify patterns and forecast future outcomes, while generative AI produces new content, including text, images and code.

Another important development is the growing autonomy of AI assistants, which are increasingly moving beyond answering questions to carrying out multiple steps on behalf of users.

This is also making the distinction between generative and agentic AI less clear, as assistants acquire the ability to execute automated workflows rather than simply respond to human prompts.

“As generative assistants take on agentic capabilities and automated workflows increasingly replace human-directed prompting, the distinction between generative and agentic AI may become less meaningful,” said Neil Dunay, Omdia principal market forecaster.

“The market could instead be defined by differing levels of autonomy,” he added.

The projections are contained in Omdia’s latest Artificial Intelligence Software Market Forecasts, which examines revenue developments across the AI software industry and its main segments.