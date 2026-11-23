Monday is mostly sunny with a few passing clouds.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 24C inland and along the coast, and 15C in the highest mountains.

Monday night will be clear with local clouds.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 12C inland, 15C along the coast and 7C in the highest mountains.

Clouds will gather on Tuesday and local showers are expected in the afternoon, mainly to the west and in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Wednesday.