Turkish security and wildlife personnel were searching on Monday for an animal believed to be a lion, roaming loose in woodland north of Istanbul, the country’s national parks authority said.

Personnel at a police station in the Zekeriyakoy area, north of the European side of Istanbul, reported seeing “an animal resembling a lion” on surveillance cameras at around 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Sunday, the parks authority said in a statement posted on X.

Turkish television broadcast surveillance and thermal camera footage showing what appeared to be a large cat walking through undergrowth and teams searching through woodland in outer Istanbul’s Sariyer district, which borders the Bosphorus strait and the Black Sea.

“Teams equipped with thermal imaging cameras were dispatched to the area to allow more comprehensive searches, and residents living nearby were given the necessary warnings,” the parks authority statement said.

“Following operations in the wooded area, the animal’s location was identified. Efforts to capture it are continuing, with a team that includes specialist veterinarians on site,” it added.