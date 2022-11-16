November 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mushroom foragers warned over rules and health risks

By Nick Theodoulou00
Wild mushrooms abound in rural areas and in mountainous regions from the onset of autumn, and the first mushrooms have already started appearing on the market

Mushroom foragers were reminded on Wednesday by the forestry department to take care when harvesting this season, reiterating that the use of rakes and other tools are strictly prohibited.

It can be sentenced with up to a year in prison, a fine of up to €5,000 or both.

Foraging should be done with careful observation by collectors who can differentiate between edible species and poisonous ones, the department added.

One of Cyprus’ most in-demand edible mushrooms, the wild red, is almost identical to a poisonous one and its ingestion can be lethal.

During collection, the foliage above the mushroom must be removed carefully removed by hand. Alternatively, the mushroom can be cut with a knife just above the ground.

Most importantly, foraging should be done with care and respect for nature. Care must be made so as not to destroy the productive fungus that finds protection under the foliage.

Only mature mushrooms that have released a large number of spores should be collected, so as to ensure their reproduction in the future.

 

