February 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest 21 people in immigration sweep

By Staff Reporter00
ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΡΙΟ – ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑ – ΑΠΟΠΕΙΡΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΩΝ
File photo

Police on Sunday, during an islandwide sweep, arrested 21 people who were on the island illegally, they said.

The operation was carried out by members of the aliens and immigration service between 6am and 12 noon.

“During the operation, 21 persons were identified and arrested, who were illegally residing on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus,” a brief announcement said.

