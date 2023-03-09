March 9, 2023

Spurs knocked out by Milan, Bayern cruise past PSG

By Reuters News Service
Spurs were unable to find a way past Italian giants AC Milan in the 0-0 draw

Seven-time winners AC Milan reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 11 years as a disciplined display earned them a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and a 1-0 aggregate victory.

On a freezing night in north London the Italians comfortably protected the slender advantage they established in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the San Siro as Tottenham huffed and puffed to little effect.

Tottenham failed to muster an attempt on target in the first half as their frustration boiled over with manager Antonio Conte booked for letting his emotions get the better of him.

The subdued hosts were not helped by having defender Cristian Romero sent off for a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

Milan could have made it a more comfortable night had they taken a few of the good chances they created but in the end a masterclass of defensive game management saw them through.

While Stefano Pioli’s Milan can look forward with optimism, Tottenham’s season is fizzling out after a dismal week in which they also lost in the FA Cup to second-tier Sheffield United and to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Bayern cruise past PSG to reach last 8
Bayern Munich forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club and Serge Gnabry added a late second as the Germans beat Paris St Germain 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG from 2018-20, tapped in from a Leon Goretzka assist in the 61st minute.

Substitute Gnabry struck on the break in the 89th minute to seal the hosts’ 3-0 aggregate win following their 1-0 victory in the first leg in Paris.

The result established Bayern as one of the title favourites going into the last eight and left PSG’s star-studded squad including world champion Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe without a shot at Europe’s premier club trophy for another year.

The quarter-final draw will take place on March 17.

