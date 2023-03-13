March 13, 2023

‘TRNC’ flag on show at Bahrain meeting

The ‘TRNC’ flag was on display at the 146th Inter-parliamentary Union summit in Bahrain, alongside the flags of other countries, images that surfaced on the internet showed on Monday.

A Turkish Cypriot delegation of ‘MPs’ was also present at the summit that took place in Manama.

The summit will be running until March 15, and its opening day was two days ago.

The Turkish Cypriot delegation was made up of ‘MPs’ Oguzhan Hasipoglu (UBP), Asim Akansoy (CTP), Serhat Akpinar (DP), and Talip Atalay (YDP) and the ‘representative’ of the north in Bahrain Umut Koldas.

A meeting between Turkish Cypriot ‘MPs’ and Greek Cypriot MPs was organised by the Facilitators’ Group for Cyprus on behalf of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

According to an announcement by the ‘parliament’, during the meeting there was an exchange of views on the Cyprus issue and shared views on cooperation and joint action on the issue of climate change and natural disasters and the continuation of these meetings in Cyprus were discussed.

On behalf of the Facilitators’ Group for Cyprus, the meeting was coordinated by MPs Samuel Cogolati from Belgium, Lia Quartabelle from Italy and Laurent Werhli from Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by Oguzhan Hasipoglou, Asim Akansoy, Serhat Akpinar and Talip Atalay from the Turkish Cypriot side, and Christiana Erotokritou, Alexandra Attalides, and Marinos Moushoutas from the Greek Cypriot side.

It was not made clear if the ‘TRNC’ was present at the meeting as an official state or an observer group.

 

