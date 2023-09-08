September 8, 2023

Today’s weather: Clear, rain on the way

Friday will be mostly clear with temperatures at 38C in the interior, 34C on the southeast and east coasts, 32C on the remaining coasts, and 31C in the higher mountains. Winds will be initially variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 21C inland and on the north coast, 23C on the remaining coasts and 16C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mostly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later turning north-westerly up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Over the weekend the weather will be clear with temporarily increased clouds on Saturday with isolated rains and storms expected on Sunday and Monday in the afternoon in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will drop appreciably by Monday fluctuating at and slightly below the average for the season.

