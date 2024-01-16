January 16, 2024

In today’s episode, nothing untoward was found concerning the conduct of three senior members of the Olympic Committee, the Sports Ethics Committee said.

Meanwhile… a 50-point action plan for migrant integration is set to go for approval before cabinet at the beginning of March, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

Elsewhere, British citizens living outside their country, among whom over 40,000 are

believed to live in Cyprus, are to be handed the vote in their country’s elections, following an announcement by the country’s ruling Conservative Party.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

