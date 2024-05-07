May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Leonardo Hotels launch The Grand Resort Limassol

By Press Release08
Leonardo Hotels launch The Grand Resort Limassol

It is with great pleasure that Leonardo Hotels shares the exciting news of the newest addition to our esteemed portfolio: The Grand Resort Limassol. As our seventh active hotel in Cyprus and first five-star establishment, The Grand Resort Limassol represents a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence. Following an extensive renovation investment of around 20 million, this esteemed five-star property now boasts a level of luxury and sophistication befitting its prestigious status.

Limited Edition offering

The Grand Resort Limassol is proud to be part of the Leonardo Hotels Limited Edition collection, a curated selection of concept hotels offering unique and unforgettable experiences. As a Limited-Edition property, The Grand Resort Limassol provides discerning travellers with a one-of-a-kind stay, where luxury meets authenticity and every detail is meticulously curated to exceed expectations.

Nestled along the picturesque beachfront between the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea and the vibrant city of Limassol, The Grand Resort Limassol stands as a beacon of luxury and distinction. With its rich history and reputation as one of Cyprus’s premier five-star hotels, it is an honor to welcome this iconic property into the Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean family.

With a five-storey building, sprawling 4,500sq.m gardens adorned with 363 palm trees, and a pristine sandy beach, The Grand Resort Limassol boasts 255 luxurious rooms, including 21 newly build spacious luxury swim-up rooms with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Additionally, guests can enjoy our large outdoor pool, complete with a Children’s Paddling Pool and surrounded by Palm trees. For year-round relaxation, The Grand Resort Limassol provide an indoor pool heated during the winter months.

A noteworthy feature of The Grand Resort Limassol is its pristine sandy beach, situated directly in front of the hotel. This idyllic stretch of coastline offers guests a serene and picturesque environment for relaxation and leisure. Moreover, guests can partake in a range of water sports activities, adding excitement and adventure to their stay.

Leonardo Hotels launch The Grand Resort Limassol

Gastronomy and entertainment

The Grand Resort Limassol offers an array of culinary experiences with its foiur restaurants, each offering a unique dining experience. Guests can indulge in buffet-style delights at The Palms Restaurant, which is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Yashinoki Asian Restaurant takes guests on a journey through the vibrant flavours of Japan and other Asian cuisines, with high-end live music enhancing the dining experience on select days. Açaí Seaview Restaurant provides diners with breathtaking views of the sea, while Ouzeria By the Sea specialises in authentic Mediterranean dishes. Guests can also unwind at the Sake Asian Bar, Neera Pool Bar, or Patanir Lobby Bar, or indulge in sweet treats at Jelly Palm Patisserie or Coconut Gelatteria.

At The Grand Resort Limassol, we understand entertainment is an essential part of the guest experience That’s why we’ve meticulously crafted a high-end entertainment programme, ensuring that every experience – from laid-back evenings to vibrant nights – is unforgettable. With live music performances resonating throughout our outlets, we create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and enjoyment, enriching your stay with moments of pure delight and sophistication.

State-of-the-art conference facilities

Moreover, The Grand Resort Limassol features state-of-the-art conference and event facilities, making it one of the biggest conference destinations in Cyprus. With versatile spaces and impeccable service, the hotel is an ideal venue for conferences, meetings, weddings, and other special events.

Haven of wellness

At the heart of The Grand Resort Limassol lies the Oasis Spa by Aegeo Spas, offering a calming and refreshing experience inspired by the natural beauty and local ingredients of the Greek land. As the ultimate retreat, embodying the hotel’s ethos of a relaxed and welcoming haven, the Oasis Spa promises a special experience that brings wellness to your mind, body, spirit, and emotions. Additionally, the Oasis Spa offers Spa for Kids, allowing young guests to indulge in pampering treatments designed especially for them. For those seeking to maintain their fitness routines, our health club provide the perfect space to stay active and refreshed during your stay at The Grand Resort Limassol.

Ultimate family resort

We are also proud to be the ultimate family resort, catering to the needs of guests of all ages. Our Pups Baby Club, “Sago” Kids Club, and Batana Teens Club provide fun and engaging activities for children and teens, ensuring they have a memorable stay. Families can enjoy our outdoor playground, children’s paddling pool, and delightful children’s meals, while our babysitting service offers peace of mind to parents. Additionally, we are delighted to offer night shows and entertainment specifically for kids, ensuring a memorable experience for guests of all ages.

Leonardo Hotels launch The Grand Resort Limassol

New luxury standards

With its meticulously designed amenities, impeccable service, and unparalleled attention to detail, The Grand Resort Limassol perfectly encapsulates the essence of Leonardo Hotels. Seamlessly blending our brand’s renowned hospitality with the warmth of Cypriot culture, it offers a haven where luxury blends with local charm, and tranquility aligns with the island’s famed culture of hospitality.

As we welcome The Grand Resort Limassol into our esteemed family of hotels and resorts, we celebrate not only its inauguration, but also the culmination of our collective efforts to redefine luxury hospitality in Cyprus. With its esteemed reputation and unwavering commitment to excellence, The Grand Resort Limassol is poised to set new standards of luxury and sophistication in the region.

We invite each of you to join us in celebrating the opening of The Grand Resort Limassol and to experience first-hand the luxury, warmth and serenity that define our newest addition. Together, let us write the next chapter in the remarkable story of The Grand Resort Limassol – a true gem in our collection of exceptional hotels and resorts.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

New round of coastal flats, villas for sale from Altamira

Press Release

EKO Cyprus debuts new spot by TBWA\Entelia

Press Release

Cablenet appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Press Release

10 lucky Lidl Plus app users to win UEFA EURO 2024 tickets

Press Release

Easter in the air at Lidl Food Academy

Press Release

OPAP calls Cyprus to take part in ‘Wings for Life’ charity run

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign