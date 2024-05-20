Remos-Foureira June concert at Nammos Limassol

May 20, 2024

Antonis Remos - Eleni Foureira: Concert of the Υear on June 15 at Nammos Limassol

Staying true to its promise of providing the most unforgettable entertainment, Nammos Limassol, the ultimate lifestyle destination, will once again host the summer’s biggest event. Antonis Remos and Eleni Foureira are coming for a unique live show on June 15, 2024, that will last until the early morning hours!

antonis remos high res 2023.06.23 356

The top Greek performer and the No. 1 pop star are set to ignite the evening with their timeless hits, turning Nammos Limassol’s idyllic setting into an unforgettable party filled with singing and fun.

The talented and vibrant party band Goldsingers from Monaco, known for their thrilling performances, will open the show, setting the tone for an amazing evening.

thumbnail eleni foureira photo

Thereafter, Antonis Remos, renowned for his soulful voice and stellar performances, and Eleni Foureira, admired for her magnetic charisma and commanding stage presence, will take the stage.

So, prepare for a spectacular live performance full of emotion, fun, and endless dancing at the island’s most magical seaside location. This is a concert not to be missed!

