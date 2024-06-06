President of the Larnaca Hoteliers Association Marios Polyviou on Wednesday reported a slight decrease in tourist bookings in Larnaca compared to last year, noting that arrivals to the island are being affected by a range of world events, including the UK general election.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Polyviou said that “with the start of the summer season, there appears to be a small reduction in bookings compared to last year”.

“However,” he continued, “we cannot describe the year as being unsatisfactory”.

“Given last year’s data, we are witnessing a decrease that will become evident by the end of the season, as the booking landscape has changed significantly, with many last-minute bookings,” he added.

Eurobank S.A. on Tuesday, June 4, announced the acquisition of 31,959 shares of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd from investment funds managed by Senvest Management LLC.

According to the announcement, the shares were purchased at a price of €2.56 per share, totalling approximately €81,800.

In a separate statement, Eurobank, a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., noted that following this acquisition, it now directly holds 228,285,620 shares, representing 55.30 per cent of the total issued share capital and voting rights of Hellenic Bank.

The latest figures from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) reveal a significant decrease in the number of registered unemployed individuals in May 2024.

Seasonally adjusted data shows a reduction of 2,198 people, representing a 21.2 per cent drop compared to May 2023.

The seasonally adjusted data, which highlights the underlying trend of unemployment, indicates that the number of registered unemployed fell to 10,437 in May 2024.

Consulting and advisory firm Deloitte Cyprus this week announced that it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of three new partners effective from June 1, 2024.

According to the announcement, Yiannis Ioannides, Andreas Yiouselli and Panayiotis Marinou have been promoted to Partner in Risk Advisory and Tax & Legal practices respectively.

The company said that the new partners “have distinct skillsets in cyber, corporate affairs, and local and international tax advisory that reflect issues that matter significantly to the market”.

Cypriot firm Ask Wire, a real estate data analytics company, this week announced the successful completion of its equity extension round, securing funding to support its expansion into key European markets, particularly Greece and Romania.

According to the announcement, the majority of the funding was provided by existing investors, with significant participation from Lars Rasmussen, co-founder of Google Maps and current technology advisor to Ask Wire.

Additional investment came from high-net-worth individuals in Greece and Romania, as well as Founders Bridge, a Stockholm-based venture capital fund specialising in innovative startups.

The first annual Golden Boomerang Awards 2024 took place in Cyprus over the weekend, celebrating the significant contributions to the iGaming industry by awarding heavyweight golden statuettes to eleven key participants.

Organised by Boomerang Partners, the event honoured winners across eleven nominations. Over 150 major affiliate marketing representatives from around the globe attended this exclusive event, designed to recognise affiliates.

The ceremony incorporated a red-carpet experience, marking the first instance in the industry where such a high-profile award event was created by an affiliate partner programme.

Ivan Krainov, co-founder of Boomerang Partners, opened the ceremony. “The Golden Boomerang Awards is a fantastic initiative for our affiliate programme,” he said.

A grant scheme to boost business activity within British bases territory was approved by cabinet on Wednesday, following a proposal by Energy and Commerce Minister George Papanastasiou.

This marks the second announcement for the grant scheme, which comes with a €500,000 state budget.

The grant will be up to 70 per cent for young men and women aged 18-29 years old, while for men aged 30-50 and women aged 30-55 it will be up to 60 per cent.

Paralimni has been awarded 18 out of the total 76 Blue Flags across Cyprus and has also secured the top position in swimming water cleanliness, according to a statement released by the municipality on Wednesday.

The beaches that have been awarded the Blue Flag are Armyropigado, Lombardi, Glyky Nero, Kapparis, Skoutarospilioi, Ayia Triada, Minas, Vrysoudia, Louma, Pernera, Potami, Vrysi A, Vrysi B, Vrysi B, Fig Tree Bay, Vyzakia, Nisia and Nisia Gardens.

Granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) for beaches, marinas or sustainable boating tourism operators, Blue Flag criteria include standards for quality, safety, environmental education and information, the provision of services and general environmental management criteria.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, June 5 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 159.88 points at 12:08 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.12 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 97.18 points, representing a drop of 0.13 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €112,025, until the aforementioned time during trading.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index rose by 0.1 per cent, while the investment firm and alternative indexes fell by 0.81 per cent and 0.99 per cent respectively. The hotel index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.24 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+0.78 per cent), Demetra (-0.82 per cent), Lordos (+5.74 per cent), and Minerva (+4.55 per cent).