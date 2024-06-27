Following are the Euro 2024 round-of-16 fixtures after the completion of the group stage. The top two teams from the six groups and the four best third-placed teams advanced to the knockout stage.
|ROUND OF 16
|Venue
|Sat June 29, 19.00 (1)
|Switzerland v Italy
|Berlin
|Sat June 29, 22.00 (2)
|Germany v Denmark
|Dortmund
|Sun June 30, 19.00 (3)
|England v Slovakia
|Gelsenkirchen
|Sun June 30, 22.00 (4)
|Spain v Georgia
|Cologne
|Mon July 1, 19.00 (5)
|France v Belgium
|Dusseldorf
|Mon July 1, 22.00 (6)
|Portugal v Slovenia
|Frankfurt
|Tue July 2, 19.00 (7)
|Romania v Netherlands
|Munich
|Tue July 2, 22.00 (8)
|Austria v Turkey
|Leipzig
|QUARTER-FINALS
|July 5, 19.00 (1)
|4 v 2
|Stuttgart
|July 5, 22.00 (2)
|6 v 5
|Hamburg
|July 6, 19.00 (3)
|3 v 1
|Dusseldorf
|July 6, 22.00 (4)
|7 v 8
|Berlin
|SEMI-FINALS
|July 9, 22.00
|3 v 2
|Munich
|July 10, 22.00
|1 v 4
|Dortmund
|FINAL
|July 14, 22.00
|Berlin
