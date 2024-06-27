Following are the Euro 2024 round-of-16 fixtures after the completion of the group stage. The top two teams from the six groups and the four best third-placed teams advanced to the knockout stage.

GROUP F ROUND OF 16 Venue Sat June 29, 19.00 (1) Switzerland v Italy Berlin Sat June 29, 22.00 (2) Germany v Denmark Dortmund Sun June 30, 19.00 (3) England v Slovakia Gelsenkirchen Sun June 30, 22.00 (4) Spain v Georgia Cologne Mon July 1, 19.00 (5) France v Belgium Dusseldorf Mon July 1, 22.00 (6) Portugal v Slovenia Frankfurt Tue July 2, 19.00 (7) Romania v Netherlands Munich Tue July 2, 22.00 (8) Austria v Turkey Leipzig QUARTER-FINALS July 5, 19.00 (1) 4 v 2 Stuttgart July 5, 22.00 (2) 6 v 5 Hamburg July 6, 19.00 (3) 3 v 1 Dusseldorf July 6, 22.00 (4) 7 v 8 Berlin SEMI-FINALS July 9, 22.00 3 v 2 Munich July 10, 22.00 1 v 4 Dortmund FINAL July 14, 22.00 Berlin