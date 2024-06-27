Following are the Euro 2024 round-of-16 fixtures after the completion of the group stage. The top two teams from the six groups and the four best third-placed teams advanced to the knockout stage.

GROUP FROUND OF 16Venue
Sat June 29, 19.00 (1)Switzerland v ItalyBerlin
Sat June 29, 22.00 (2)Germany v DenmarkDortmund
Sun June 30, 19.00 (3)England v SlovakiaGelsenkirchen
Sun June 30, 22.00 (4)Spain v GeorgiaCologne
Mon July 1, 19.00 (5)France v BelgiumDusseldorf
Mon July 1, 22.00 (6)Portugal v SloveniaFrankfurt
Tue July 2, 19.00 (7)Romania v NetherlandsMunich
Tue July 2, 22.00 (8)Austria v TurkeyLeipzig
QUARTER-FINALS
July 5, 19.00 (1)4 v 2Stuttgart
July 5, 22.00 (2)6 v 5Hamburg
July 6, 19.00 (3)3 v 1Dusseldorf
July 6, 22.00 (4)7 v 8Berlin
SEMI-FINALS
July 9, 22.003 v 2Munich
July 10, 22.001 v 4Dortmund
FINAL
July 14, 22.00Berlin