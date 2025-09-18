Tourist arrivals in Cyprus reached 602,026 in August 2025, marking an increase of 8.5 per cent compared with 554,923 in August 2024, the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) reported on Wednesday.

For the period from January to August 2025, total tourist arrivals reached 3,034,155, representing a 10 per cent increase from 2,758,627 over the same period in 2024, the report added.

The main source of tourism in August 2025 was the United Kingdom, accounting for 32.1 per cent of all arrivals with 193,091 visitors, followed by Israel with 17.5 per cent (105,597) and Poland with 7.0 per cent (41,844), the report said.

Germany recorded 4.6 per cent (27,665), Sweden 3.1 per cent (18,636), and Romania 3.0 per cent (18,300) of tourist arrivals, the Statistical Service noted.

An analysis of travel purposes showed that 86.5 per cent of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays in August 2025, while visiting friends and relatives accounted for 11.4 per cent, and business trips made up 2.1 per cent.

Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) director general Theodoros Loukaidis described the European Researchers’ Night, returning for the 19th year in Cyprus under the title “Mission Possible: The Sequel”, as an event that bridges science with society and shows in an experiential way how research changes everyday life.

In an article released on Wednesday, he stressed that “it is no coincidence the event is held simultaneously in more than 450 cities in Europe, attracting over 1.5 million visitors”.

He also pointed out that it reminds people that science has a social impact and is not confined to the laboratory, but belongs to everyone.

On September 26, at the state fair grounds in Nicosia, visitors will therefore have the chance to participate in interactive experiments, explore more than 70 pavilions, chat with famous scientists from the past in hologram form, and enjoy a rich programme of activities.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) has raised concerns over a proposed bill aimed at tightening rules for sustainable fuels in the transport sector.

The draft law, titled the Sustainability and Fuel Emissions Amendment Law of 2025, seeks to update the 2022 and 2024 fuel sustainability laws.

It aims to partially align Cyprus legislation with European Union directives, including Directive (EU) 2023/2413 and Regulation (EU) 2023/2405, covering renewable energy in transport and sustainable aviation fuels.

The bill sets new binding targets for renewable fuels and emissions reduction in transport.

By 2030, EU member states must ensure renewable energy makes up at least 29 per cent of final energy consumption in transport or that greenhouse gas emissions intensity falls by at least 14.5 per cent compared with a reference level of 94 grams CO2 per megajoule.

The Cyprus Property Developers Association has welcomed the government’s revised bill for a national mechanism for screening foreign direct investment (FDI), calling it an important step towards transparency, credibility and alignment with the European framework.

According to the statement, it is “particularly important that Cyprus will acquire a modern and clear framework for the protection of national security and public order in the context of foreign investments,” while at the same time this should not undermine the country’s appeal as an investment destination.

The association further noted that “the adoption of clear and transparent procedures is a basic prerequisite for establishing the confidence of foreign investments and further promoting Cyprus as a modern and reliable investment destination.”

“Attracting quality investments”, it added, “has always contributed both to economic growth and to the wider progress of society.”

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) this week announced the admission of new government treasury bills of the Republic of Cyprus to its regulated market.

In a statement, the CSE said it had accepted the introduction of 25,000 13-week Treasury Bills, ninth issue, series 2025 (September 19, 2025 – December 19, 2025), with a nominal value of €1,000 each and a total value of €25 million.

The treasury bills resulted from an auction held on September 15, 2025.

The CSE also confirmed the simultaneous admission of these treasury bills to the Central Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with the provisions of subsections (1) and (3) of Article 10 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange (Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities) Laws.

Hermes Airports executives met with the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) on Monday, in order to review the operation and future development of Paphos International Airport.

Discussions ranged from infrastructure upgrades to new routes aimed at easing seasonality in tourism.

According to Etap, Hermes Airport CEO Eleni Kalogirou and Director of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication Maria Kouroupi presented an update on current works at the airport and outlined both immediate and long-term solutions covering areas such as ground handling and immigration.

The meeting also reviewed the results of the 2025 summer season, looked ahead to winter 2025-2026 schedules and summer 2026 forecasts, and examined challenges and prospects in key markets.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) during the summer launched a public consultation on a proposed bill aimed at privatising the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), which since drawn mixed reactions from industry leaders.

The Finance Ministry first circulated a set of draft laws and regulations to ensure the smooth functioning of the CSE after the repeal of the existing law governing securities and the exchange.

The bill includes the “Law on the Admission of Securities to a Regulated Market 2025,” which aligns Cyprus with EU rules on listing, and prepares for the implementation of the EU Listing Act Package in June 2026.

Other draft laws focus on central securities depositories, the abolition of existing CSE laws, and the creation of a special purpose company to take over CSE assets and liabilities on a date to be set by the Council of Ministers.

Demetra Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced a new share buyback, carried out on September 16, 2025, as part of its ongoing programme authorised by shareholders earlier this year.

The company said it proceeded, through CISCO (The Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd), with the purchase of 3,531 own shares at a price of 1.69 cents per share.

Demetra Holdings confirmed that the buyback was executed pursuant to the relevant authorisation of the Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025, and in accordance with the Companies Law, Cap.113, Article 57A.

The company stated that the buyback took place during its meeting on September 16, 2025.

It should be noted that this latest transaction follows a previous share buyback executed on September 12, 2025, also through CISCO, involving the purchase of 3,000 own shares at a price of 1.68 cents per share.

K+G Complex Public Company Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has approved its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a profit for the period of €1.415 million, compared with €890,000 in the same period a year earlier.

Administrative expenses rose to €106,000 from €70,000 in the first half of 2024, while other income dropped sharply to €10,000 from €98,000.

The company posted an operating loss of €96,000, compared with an operating profit of €28,000 last year.

Its share of profit from investments in associate companies climbed to €1.497m, up from €862,000 in the first half of 2024.

Cyprus relied on cars for 60.6 per cent of all passenger-kilometres in 2023, according to a report released this week by Eurostat.

The European Union’s statistical office added that air transport took a share of 27.4 per cent, while buses recorded a share of 12 per cent.

The island had the third-highest air travel share in the EU, as Croatia was first with 43.5 per cent and Bulgaria second with 29 per cent. The EU average stood at 14.7 per cent.

Ireland followed Cyprus at 14.5 per cent, while larger states such as Germany and France reported single-digit figures.