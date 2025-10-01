Greece and the United States extended congratulations to the Republic of Cyprus on the 65th anniversary of its independence, reiterating their support for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

In a message posted on social media, the Greek ministry of foreign affairs conveyed its “warmest congratulations and wishes” to Cyprus, underlining Athens’ steadfast commitment to a comprehensive and mutually acceptable solution in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“Greece, in full harmony with the Republic, remains committed to a solution based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation,” the statement noted.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also issued a written statement marking the occasion, describing Cyprus as a “valued partner”. He emphasised Washington’s support for “a Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality for all Cypriots.”

Rubio highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation between Nicosia and Washington, noting that it “increases commercial trade, combats illicit financial flows and strengthens regional security, allowing citizens of both our nations to prosper.”

He also expressed gratitude for Cyprus’s role in safeguarding US citizens in crisis zones, calling it “one of our highest priorities.”

Cyprus became an independent country on August 16, 1960, but independence day commemorations were moved to October 1 in the early 1960s to avoid the hot summer holiday season.

October 1 became a national holiday in Cyprus in 1979.