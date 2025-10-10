Cyprus is pushing ahead with a new model of governance that puts people, trust and innovation at its core, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki said on Thursday, opening the Digital Agenda Cyprus Summit 2025 in Nicosia.

She said the government is modernising institutions, simplifying procedures and embedding accountability in daily decision-making, in an effort to make governance more efficient and ensure citizens feel that change is real.

“When people hear the phrase ‘digital transformation’, they often think of technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence,” she said, noting that, “for her, it is about people”.

She cited several examples, including “a citizen trying to renew a permit, a small business owner applying for a licence, or a parent enrolling their child in school online”.

These, she explained, are signs of a country that is “efficient, transparent, fair and results-oriented”.

Cyprus’ Ministry of Labour will roll out or announce 14 employment support grant schemes by the end of 2025, with a combined budget of €88.7 million.

The schemes form part of the ministry’s broader employment strategy for 2026–2028, which focuses on tackling unemployment and helping businesses hire from groups facing barriers to work.

According to the ministry, the plans are co-financed by national resources, the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), and the Recovery and Resilience Plan, while the Department of Labour is responsible for their design, implementation and monitoring.

Within the framework of the Thaleia 2021–2027 Operational Programme, all 14 schemes are expected to be either completed or launched by the end of next year.

The relevant legal bills for Cyprus’ upcoming tax reform are expected to be completed within the next few days, according to Finance Minister Makis Keravnos.

The bills are currently being reviewed by the legal service, the minister added.

Keravnos, accompanied by the tax commissioner, held a meeting on Wednesday afternoon with the general secretariat of trade union Sek, at the latter’s headquarters, where the union submitted its supplementary proposals regarding the tax reform.

Speaking after the meeting, the minister said “they had a very productive discussion focused exclusively on the tax reform“.

He added that “they heard many interesting ideas that sparked further thought and said the exchange of views on such serious issues helps everyone improve the final outcome“.

Cypriot MEP Michalis Hadjipantelas’ report on simplifying the EU tax was debated in the European Parliament plenary on Wednesday, aiming to make the bloc’s tax system more competitive without easing the fight against tax avoidance, evasion and fraud.

The report, according to Politis, includes proposals to reduce administrative barriers, simplify tax compliance, and cut compliance costs, which for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are estimated to reach about 30 per cent of taxes paid.

At the same time, the measures are expected to help governments improve tax collection and curb avoidance and evasion.

It also integrates key proposals from organised bodies in Cyprus, reinforcing the country’s presence and positions at the European level.

The Eastern Mediterranean will host one of its most significant energy events of the year later this month, as the EMC 2025 – Eastern Mediterranean Conference and Exhibition on Energy – takes place in Cyprus on October 20–21, 2025.

The conference will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry of Cyprus, with the support of the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company (CHC).

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will participate as an official partner, organising a hybrid business matchmaking event in collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network and Digital Innovation Hub Cyprus.

The business matchmaking event aims to provide participants, including exhibitors, conference attendees, and visitors, with opportunities to engage in pre-scheduled bilateral meetings.

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou will be in Athens on Thursday to participate in the Cyprus–Greece Business and Investment Forum.

According to a statement by the ministry, the forum is organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), Invest Cyprus, Enterprise Greece, and the Cyprus-Greece Business Association, under the auspices of First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has granted Logicom Services Limited an exemption from making a public offer to Demetra Holdings Plc shareholders, the regulator announced this week.

The decision was taken at the commission’s session on September 29, 2025, following a formal request from Logicom, the statement said.

The exemption relates to Logicom’s increase in voting rights in Demetra Holdings Plc, which results from the acquisition of the company’s own shares under Demetra’s ongoing share buyback programme.

The buyback programme is set to continue until June 23, 2026, according to the announcement.

Mitsides Public Company Ltd has released its unaudited interim consolidated management report for the period ending June 30, 2025, showing a strong rise in profit after tax to €640,011 for the first half of 2025, up from €544,936 in the same period last year.

According to the report, the group, which includes all its subsidiaries, continued its core activities of producing and distributing flour and pasta, importing and supplying food products, providing raw materials for confectionery and bakery, as well as importing and trading cereals.

The board confirmed that no significant changes occurred in the group’s structure during the period and that no acquisitions or mergers are planned.

The Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference entered its third and final day on Wednesday, concluding three days of dynamic discussion under the central theme “Unlocking the Future of Shipping.”

Building on the momentum of previous sessions, the final day focused on the future of maritime safety, the transition toward climate resilience, and the technologies and partnerships that will shape the next decade of global shipping.

The day opened with an address by European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis, who outlined the European Union’s commitment to supporting shipping’s green and digital transitions.

He highlighted Cyprus’ leadership as a maritime services hub and its close alignment with the EU’s vision for sustainable ocean governance under the European Ocean Pact.

Cyprus recorded a sharp rise in motor vehicle registrations in September 2025, with total registrations climbing by 25.2 per cent to 5,544, compared with 4,428 in September 2024, according to data from the Statistical Service (Cystat) released on Thursday.

Passenger saloon cars rose 26.8 per cent to 4,364 from 3,442 in the same month last year.

Of these, 2,132 were new vehicles, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year, while 3,412 were used, representing an increase of 38 per cent.

During the first nine months of 2025, total motor vehicle registrations increased by 3.6 per cent to 40,212, from 38,819 in the corresponding period of 2024.

Passenger saloon cars followed a similar trend, rising by 3.2 per cent to 31,325 from 30,344 in the same period last year.

Cypriot telecoms provider Cyta has won the top European award for its strategic fibre network rollout that brings high-speed internet to every corner of Cyprus.

The telecommunications authority received first place in the category “Champions in addressing the digital divide in rural and remote areas” at the European Digital Connectivity Awards 2025, held in Brussels on October 7, 2025.

“The award recognised Cyta’s nationwide fibre-optic network development, a strategic project that only Cyta is implementing on an island-wide scale to ensure equal access for all citizens to Gigabit speeds, from urban centres to the most remote communities,” the company said in an announcement.

“Through this project, local communities are being empowered, businesses strengthened, and access facilitated to essential services such as remote education, teleworking and telemedicine,” it added.

Eurobank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Cyprus’ new generation of entrepreneurs, standing once again beside the country’s emerging business leaders at the eighth annual “Ge’ neo Epicheirein” Young Entrepreneurship Awards 2025, held on October 8, 2025, at the Presidential Palace.

The awards, organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and Greek magazine Thessalonikis Dromena, were held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, with the support of Eurobank Ltd, the Youth Board of Cyprus, Coneq, and the Association of Cypriot Cartoonists.

The long-established awards aim to recognise and reward young entrepreneurs under 40 years old, highlighting their essential role in driving innovation, extroversion, and economic growth in Cyprus.

The number of bounced cheques recorded in Cyprus reached 23 in September 2025, with a total value of €74,655, according to data published on Thursday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

This represents a rise in both the number of cheques and their total value in August, when the CBC recorded 16 bounced cheques worth €52,891.

These cases were added to the preliminary list of the Central Information Register for issuers of bad cheques.

According to the central bank, 13 entities were added to the preliminary list in September 2025, nine legal and four natural persons.

Demetra Holdings Plc has announced the buyback of 5,376 of its own shares through The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

This was in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The transactions took place on October 8, 2025, at an average price of 1.669 cents per share, according to the company’s statement released on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

Seventy-four per cent of shipping companies have already aligned or plan to align with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) net-zero emissions targets, according to preliminary findings presented at the Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference.

Biofuels have emerged as the dominant choice for decarbonisation, with 62 per cent of companies adopting them as part of their transition strategy.

Meanwhile, interest in green hydrogen and ammonia is also growing, with 25 per cent and 19 per cent of respondents respectively identifying them as future alternative fuels.

The findings were presented by Michalis Ierides, secretary-general of the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA), as part of the ongoing international five-year project Metavasea.

The Association of Cyprus Banks (ACB) on Thursday announced that Panicos Nicolaou, chief executive officer at the Bank of Cyprus, has been appointed as its new president following the most recent meeting of board of directors.

Demetris Shacallis, chief financial officer at Eurobank, has been appointed vice-president.

According to the association’s statutes, both the president and vice-president will serve a two-year term.

The change in leadership follows the departure of former president Aristidis Bourakis, who stepped down after taking on new professional responsibilities.