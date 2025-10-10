A driver has allegedly been fined €2,000 after entering the Larnaca salt lake in a car, leaving two vehicles stranded for days inside one of Cyprus’ most sensitive natural habitats.

According to the environment department, the penalty was reportedly issued under environmental protection regulations after the cars became stuck in the muddy marsh earlier this week. The incident has raised concern over possible damage to the fragile ecosystem and disturbance to migratory birds now returning for the winter season.

Officials from the environment department said further research is under way to determine how to safely remove the vehicles without causing additional harm. They are currently assessing the weight and height of the cars to decide whether army, police, or fire service recovery vehicles can enter the area without disturbing wildlife or damaging the natural landscape.

“The priority is to minimise environmental impact,” a department spokesperson said.

“We must ensure any recovery method causes the least possible disturbance to the birds and the habitat.”

Police earlier confirmed that one vehicle appeared to have entered the shallow edge of the lake and become trapped, while a second tried to assist and was also stuck. The Larnaca municipality reiterated that vehicle access is forbidden and said additional signage and patrols may be introduced to prevent further incidents.

The Larnaca salt lake, a Natura 2000 protected site located a short distance from the city centre and airport, is home to thousands of flamingos and other species each winter. Driving into the lake is strictly prohibited, as tyre tracks and soil compression can destroy the salt crust and damage microorganisms vital to the wetland’s balance.