President Nikos Christodoulides will attend the MED9 summit of nine Mediterranean and Southern European Union member states in Slovenia on Monday, followed by a working visit in preparation for Cyprus’ upcoming EU Presidency, before heading to Brussels for the European Council on Wednesday.

The MED9 summit will take place in Portoroz and will be attended by representatives from Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain. King Abdullah II of Jordan is also expected to join part of the meeting as an extraordinary guest.

The agenda will include discussions on the EU’s competitiveness and its multiannual financial framework.

During a separate meeting with the King of Jordan, Christodoulides is expected to focus on the situation in the Middle East and present the Cyprus six-point initiative.

The President will also meet with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob to discuss bilateral relations and the priorities of the upcoming EU Presidency.

On Monday night, Christodoulides will depart for Zagreb, Croatia, for a working visit related to the EU presidency. There, he will meet with his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Following these meetings, the president will travel to Brussels to attend the European Council summit on Wednesday.