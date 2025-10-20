Despite being relatively new, Cyprus universities have reached notable positions in international rankings.

The sector has developed on the island mainly over the last 30 years, yet some institutions have managed to place certain subjects among the world’s best.

The University of Cyprus (UCy) ranks at the top level in global lists, appearing in the 400-500 range according to the Times Higher Education (THE).

Nine of its subjects are included in international rankings. Medicine and education perform best, ranking 251-300 worldwide. The medicine school, established only in 2023, has quickly reached this level.

UCy also ranks highly in economics and econometrics, according to the QS World University Rankings. The university is recognised for its strong research output.

The University of Nicosia (UNic) has several subjects in international rankings. Its Business and Economics programmes rank in the 176-200 best globally, the highest among Cypriot and Greek universities. According to THE, education also ranks highly, at 201-250.

UNic introduced the world’s first master’s in blockchain and digital currency in 2014, which continues to be among the top programmes internationally.

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and European University also feature in global rankings, though in fewer subjects. Tepak ranks among the top new universities, and its nursing programme is in the 101-150 range worldwide, THE has announced. Tepak also holds the second-highest overall QS ranking in Cyprus at 656.