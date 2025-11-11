Kyndryl Cyprus managing director Marios Kapiris recently assumed the role of president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) for the 2026–2028 term, outlining an ambitious agenda to deepen economic and trade relations between Cyprus and the United States.

“It is a great honour to step into the role of President of AmCham Cyprus for the 2026–2028 term,” Kapiris said in a social media post.

“I’m deeply grateful for the trust and support of our members and partners,” he added.

The chamber’s goal, according to Kapiris, is to establish AmCham Cyprus as a major player in transatlantic trade and business.

“Our vision is clear,” he said. “We aim to strengthen and expand economic and trade relations between Cyprus and the United States, while positioning AmCham Cyprus as a key player in transatlantic commerce.”

Kapiris also expressed optimism about the collaborative spirit within the organisation.

“I look forward to working closely with our members, partners, and stakeholders to build on our strong foundation and reach new heights together,” he said.

His appointment follows AmCham Cyprus’ annual general meeting on September 18 and a subsequent board meeting on October 16, during which the chamber’s new board of directors was formally elected.

Operating under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), AmCham Cyprus serves as a key institution promoting bilateral trade, investment, and innovation between the two nations.

Under the outgoing president Georgios Georgiou, the chamber expanded its influence and launched new initiatives that strengthened US-Cyprus relations and supported the local business community.

In its announcement, the chamber extended its gratitude to Georgiou for his “dedicated service, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment”.