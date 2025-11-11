Christmas trees will be available for purchase between November 26 and December 19, the forestry department announced on Tuesday.

The public will be able to purchase trees made available through thinning operations in forest plantations, conducted to improve growth conditions and reduce competition among the trees.

The trees will be available to purchase from sales centres, open weekdays from 8am and 2.30pm.

Christmas trees will be available at the forestry stations of Athalassa (22403749), Larnaca (24818108), Dhekelia (24723432), Fasouri (25952120), Limassol (25872306), Parekklisia (25636010), Paphos/Yeroskipou26306266), Gialia (26812730), Panayia (26817416) and Platania (26817416).