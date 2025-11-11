A weak low-pressure system is affecting Cyprus on Tuesday, bringing periods of cloud and scattered showers.

According to the meteorological service, skies will turn locally cloudy at times, especially around midday, when isolated rain is expected mainly in eastern areas. Winds will blow mostly from the southwest to northwest, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and temporarily strong in exposed coastal areas, reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be generally slight to slightly rough.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to around 26C inland and along the southern and eastern coasts, about 24C on the western and northern coasts, and 19C in the higher mountains.

Tuesday evening, local cloud will increase at times, while winds will shift mainly from the northwest to northeast, remaining light and occasionally moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will stay slight to slightly rough. Night temperatures will fall to 14C inland, around 16C on the coasts, and 9C in the higher mountains.

From Wednesday to Friday, weather conditions will remain unsettled, with periods of mostly cloudy skies bringing local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will gradually fall over the coming days, returning to near average for the season, the meteorological service said.