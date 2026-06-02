Marta Kostyuk came through an emotional all-Ukrainian match to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time as she beat Elina Svitolina 6-3 2-6 6-2 at the French Open on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Kostyuk dedicated her victory to the Ukrainian people as tears rolled down her cheeks during the on-court interview.

“I want to start with this historical match I played with Elina. We had a difficult night in Kyiv, so many people dead. So I give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience. Slava Ukraini,” the 15th seed said.

“I want to point out Elina and her impact on Ukrainian tennis, on me and on everyone watching. She’s an unbelievable fighter. I’m so happy to be through, but I want to thank her for this incredible match.”

Kostyuk surged into a 4-1 lead under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier before Svitolina clawed a break back in front of a sparse crowd.

But Kostyuk broke again to move 5-3 ahead and sealed the opening set when seventh seed Svitolina sent a forehand long.

The momentum shifted in the second set as Kostyuk’s serve deserted her, allowing Svitolina, who has now lost in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the sixth time, to level the contest.

The decider turned into a tense scrap, with the first five games going against serve.

Pointing her index finger to her head after finally holding for a 4-2 lead, Kostyuk steadied herself before another break and a comfortable hold secured victory.

Destiny’s child Andreeva rides belief into Roland Garros semi-finals

Mirra Andreeva said she believed destiny was guiding her French Open run as the Russian teenager charged into the semi-finals on Tuesday 12 months since her tearful implosion after being targeted by the Roland Garros crowd.

Under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 19-year-old reminded fans of her title credentials with a 6-0 6-3 win over Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea in 56 minutes, and left the court to warm applause.

It was a different story in last year’s quarter-finals when she earned a warning for ball abuse after launching one into the stands in frustration during her defeat by local favourite Lois Boisson, but Andreeva said everything happened for a reason.

“We have faith that it was already made before we started living this life,” Andreeva told reporters, crediting a belief instilled by her parents.

“I think that’s why I believe that it’s sometimes easier to think this way, when something doesn’t go your way. You’re like, ‘well, this happened for a reason’. It’s also easier to think like that.”

FAMILIAR CONDITIONS

Andreeva had every reason to worry that familiar conditions might stir unwelcome memories, as she prepared to play her frequent practice partner Cirstea.

“I was actually joking a little bit this morning, because it was raining, and I knew that we would play with a closed roof. I was saying that I have flashbacks to last year,” Andreeva said.

“I was just trying to have flashbacks only about the weather and about the court with closed roof and not about how I played. I’m happy that I could turn it around.

“If I wasn’t able to reach the semi-finals of another Grand Slam, then I guess that’s what should have happened. I’m happy I’m back in the semi-finals again.

“I’m just going to try to keep using the same mindset, of giving my best, giving my 100% no matter what happens. I feel it’s just easier for me to play when I have this mindset on.”

Andreeva said she also believed she was mature enough to handle the crowd if it turned on her in the next round, where she will take on Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

“I feel this year in Paris the crowd wasn’t really against me, so I feel like it was easier,” Andreeva added.

“If that happens again, I feel it would be a little bit easier for me to handle, because I obviously already know what happened last year. I know how I was feeling and what was pressuring me.”