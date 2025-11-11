A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with two separate cases of burglary and theft reported earlier this month, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to police, the first incident took place on November 8, when a house in Nicosia was broken into. A watch, a bag, and other personal belongings were reported stolen. Two days later, on November 10, a burglary was reported at a local church, where offerings placed on an icon were taken.

Investigators said evidence collected during the inquiry linked the 41-year-old suspect to both crimes. Officers located and arrested him on Monday afternoon.

Police searched the suspect’s home following the arrest and discovered several pieces of jewellery along with a quantity of methamphetamine.

The criminal investigation department (CID) is continuing their investigations.