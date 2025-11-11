The Paralimni-Deryneia municipality announced on Tuesday that a contract has been signed for consulting services to carry out topographical and elevation surveys and to prepare a proposed regulatory plan for the road network within the Paralimni municipal district.

The works cover the road connecting the “Anemomylos” roundabout with the Paralimni-Sotira road and the road linking the Ayios Panteleimonas roundabout with Protaras avenue.

According to the municipality, the contract was signed by mayor George Nicolettos and Neophytos Zavrides, representing the company Efpalinos Meletitiki Ltd.

The study forms part of the municipality’s efforts to ensure rational urban planning, improve traffic connections, and upgrade local infrastructure.

Officials stated that the goal is to support sustainable development and deliver more efficient services to residents and visitors.

Mayor Nicolettos described the contract as a further step towards the comprehensive planning of the town’s road network. He added that upgrading infrastructure is vital for safety, functionality, and the overall development of the municipality.