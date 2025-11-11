A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a rental vehicle parked in an open area in Ypsonas, Limassol district.

According to police information, the incident occurred at around 2.40am when flames were noticed coming from the vehicle. The Fire Service arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze shortly after.

Police said initial examinations suggest the fire was the result of a malicious act. The front of the vehicle sustained extensive damage, according to the same sources.

Officers from the Limassol criminal investigation department (CID) have taken over the case. Investigations are continuing to determine the exact circumstances and identify those responsible.