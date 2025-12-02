A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last Thursday’s violent incidents outside the Apollon club in Limassol, involving clashes between AEL and Apollon fans.

Police said testimony linked him to rioting, malicious damage, carrying a weapon to incite terror, and possession and use of explosives.

Two other suspects, aged 19 and 21, were also arrested.

The disturbances began when a group of AEL fans threw Molotov cocktails at the club building on Messolonghiou Street, sparking a fight with patrons.

The perpetrators fled as police arrived, setting fire to a trash bin and damaging vehicles.

A search of the club yielded wooden poles, gloves, and a helmet, among other items.

Earlier, police arrested four fans ahead of Sunday’s AEL-Apollon match at the Alphamega stadium for rioting and drug possession.

A 34-year-old who threw a naval flare at police was remanded for six days, and a 26-year-old who injured an officer while resisting arrest, was found with in possession of cannabis.

Two more fans were detained for failing to show tickets and attacking officers.