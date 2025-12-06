Cyprus’ government posted a €1.119 billion surplus for the January–October 2025 period, equivalent to 3.1 per cent of GDP, according to preliminary figures from the Statistical Service (Cystat).

This compares with a €1.3209bn surplus, or 3.8 per cent of GDP, during the same period of 2024.

Cyprus called for sustainable, realistic and broadly supported global measures to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping during the EU Council of Transport Ministers in Brussels, where Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis set out the maritime priorities of the upcoming Cyprus Presidency.

According to the Deputy Ministry, Hadjimanolis joined a discussion on global regulatory steps within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), noting that the EU should promote measures that are both implementable and capable of ensuring a level playing field.

Cyprus enterprises continued upgrading their digital capabilities in 2025, with faster internet connections, wider adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and increased use of business software, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat).

Cyprus now reports 98,2 per cent of enterprises with a fixed internet connection, while the demand for high-speed lines has grown sharply. 87,3 per cent of enterprises had download speeds above 100 Mbit/s in 2025, compared with 44,8 per cent in 2021.

The most common contracted speed was in the range of 100–499 Mbit/s with 36,5 per cent, followed by 1 Gbit/s and above with 26,2 per cent.

Only 2 per cent of enterprises maintained speeds below 30 Mbit/s.

The industrial turnover index in Cyprus reached 151.8 units in September 2025, marking an annual increase of 5.6 per cent compared with September 2024, according to figures released by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

For the period January to September 2025, the index rose by 4.2 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the manufacturing sector, the index reached 143.4 units in September, posting an annual increase of 9.6 per cent. Mining and quarrying also recorded an annual rise of 8.5 per cent.

By contrast, electricity supply fell by 6 per cent and water supply and materials recovery declined by 0.6 per cent.

Among manufacturing categories, the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products increased by 21 per cent, while furniture, other manufacturing and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment rose by 21.4 per cent.

Total employment in Cyprus reached 523,510 persons in the third quarter of 2025, according to provisional estimates released by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

Of this total, 470,755 were employees and 52,755 were self-employed.

Compared with the same quarter of 2024, overall employment increased by 1.4 per cent.

The most notable gains, Cystat reported, were recorded in wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, and manufacturing, reflecting continued strength across key sectors of the economy.

Turning to actual hours worked, these reached 236,757 thousand in the third quarter, marking an annual increase of 1.9 per cent.

The profit share of non-financial corporations in Cyprus reached 42.9 per cent in 2024, standing above the EU average of 40.1 per cent, according to Eurostat data published on Friday.

Across the bloc, the profit share, the percentage of value added that remunerates capital rather than labour, declined by 1.6 percentage points from the previous year.

Cyprus remained above the EU mean, while the wider trend showed continued softening. In the EU, the profit share had stood at 40.4 per cent in 2004, rising to 42.1 per cent in 2007 before years of decline brought it to a two-decade low of 39.5 per cent in 2012.