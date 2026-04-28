President Nikos Christodoulides held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Hungary’s prime minister-elect Peter Magyar, extending an invitation for an official visit to Cyprus as both sides signalled intent to strengthen bilateral and European cooperation.

According to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Christodoulides congratulated Magyar on his electoral victory and expressed “Cyprus’ readiness and his personal commitment to close and productive cooperation at a bilateral and European level.”

In response, Magyar invited Christodoulides to visit Hungary within the year, with both leaders agreeing to maintain regular contact.

During the call, Christodoulides briefed the Hungarian leader on discussions and outcomes from the recent informal European Council.

He referred to “important deliverables on key issues concerning the European Union and the wider region,” particularly as the bloc faces decisions affecting competitiveness, security and energy resilience.

The briefing included references to the EU’s multiannual financial framework, energy pricing pressures and the mutual assistance clause under Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union.

Both sides indicated alignment on advancing shared priorities within the EU framework, particularly in areas linked to economic stability and regional security.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact,” Letymbiotis said, “with the aim of further advancing shared European priorities and addressing common challenges facing the European Union.”