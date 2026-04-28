Three new diving projects are to be created in the Limassol maritime area to attract tourism, the Limassol tourism board said on Tuesday.

The project is set to include a 110-metre long ship, as well as two tugboats sunk, turning them into new diving spots for tourists with the aim of strengthening Limassol’s potential as an emerging diving destination in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They are also projected to enhance marine life in the area.

The first phase of the project is expected to launch in 2026.