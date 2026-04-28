Louis plc has announced that its scheduled board of directors meeting held on Tuesday was not concluded and will instead resume later this week to finalise the annual report.

“The planned session of the board of directors that took place today was not completed and will continue on April 30, 2026,” the company confirmed in an official company statement.

“The final financial results for the year 2025 will be announced then,” it added.

This short delay pushes the disclosure of audited figures to the final day of the month as the board seeks to wrap up its review of the past year.