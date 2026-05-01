Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Legumes with Lemony Fish Fillet

8 fish fillets (sea bream or sea bass), skinned

150g lentils (soaked overnight)

150g chickpeas (soaked overnight)

150g fine beans (soaked overnight)

150g frozen peas

1 celery stick, cut into small cubes

2 medium carrots, cut into small cubes

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

2 spring onions, finely chopped

Fore the dressing

150ml olive oil

Juice & zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon fresh mint, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped

Salt

Boil the chickpeas and beans in plenty of water (cover them by 2-3 cm), over medium heat, for 50-60 minutes, until soft. Drain them.

In another pot, boil the lentils with water that overcovers them by 2-3 cm for 25-30 minutes. Drain them.

In another saucepan, boil the peas with water that overcovers them for 5-10 minutes. Drain them.

In a deep bowl, mix the lentils, chickpeas, beans, peas, celery, carrot, cherry tomatoes, and spring onions. Drizzle with the dressing and mix. Reserve some dressing for the fish.

In a non-stick pan with a little olive oil, sauté the fillets from the skin side until golden brown and crispy. Lower the heat and cook on both sides for 6-8 minutes total.

To serve, divide the legumes into four plates and place the fish on top. Drizzle with a little more dressing and serve with fresh bread.

Peruvian Causa with Tuna

For the yellow pepper paste

100g yellow Peruvian pepper or other chili

For the potato base

500g potatoes

2 tablespoons sunflower or other vegetable oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

80g chili paste (see recipe above)

Salt and pepper

For the tuna

250g canned tuna, well drained

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

For the avocado

2 ripe avocados, sliced

Salt and pepper

For garnish

Quail eggs fresh, boiled or pickled

Baby arugula leaves

To make the yellow pepper paste, cut the peppers in half lengthwise and remove the stem and seeds. Boil them in a pot with water for 10-15 minutes, until the peel is tender. Drain well and chop them finely with a knife, until they become a paste.

For the potato base: peel and cut the potatoes, boil them in salted water with turmeric, over medium heat, until soft but not dissolved.

Mash the hot potatoes with a press or fork.

Add the olive oil, lime juice, pepper paste, salt and pepper. Stir until the mixture is completely homogenised.

For the tuna layer: mix the tuna with the mayonnaise, salt and pepper until the ingredients are combined.

To assemble: Line a rectangular baking sheet with cling film.

Spread half of the potato on the bottom and flatten it.

Place slices of ripe avocado on top and season with salt and pepper.

Add the tuna mixture and spread it evenly.

Cover with the rest of the potato and smooth the surface.

Cover well and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Carefully unmould, cut into portions, and garnish with quail eggs and fresh arugula.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/