A pensioner involved in a traffic accident on Wednesday died of his injuries overnight, police said on Sunday morning.

The 87-year-old was named as Lefteris Koumoulis, from Mammari.

He had been in a critical condition at Nicosia general hospital since the crash on Griva Digeni in Kokkinotrimithia.

At 11am on April 29, while Koumoulis was driving his car along the road, he lost control of the car, as a result of which he crashed into a small van being driven by a 35-year-old.

He was then taken by ambulance to Nicosia general where he was diagnosed with multiple breaks and was kept in hospital where he was in the intensive care unit.

The other driver was also taken to Nicosia general where he was treated in accident and emergency and sent home.