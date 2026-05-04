The island’s dams are currently 39.6 per cent full, with a total storage of 115.2 million cubic metres of water, the Water Development Department (WDD) said on Monday.

Chief technical engineer Marios Hadjicostis told the Cyprus News Agency there is “good inflow for the season”, noting a clear improvement compared with last year, when dam levels stood at 23 per cent, or 66.7 million cubic metres, on the same date.

Several small dams are already overflowing, while reservoirs in the Southern Conveyor system hold about 67 million cubic metres, equal to 35.5 per cent capacity, he said.

In the Paphos district, dam levels are slightly higher, with storage at 31.2 million cubic metres, or 43.5 per cent.

Inflows are expected to continue increasing gradually in the coming days, but Hadjicostis stressed this is not a period for rapid rises in water levels.

The current season typically brings steady rather than large inflows, he said, adding that overall conditions remain satisfactory for this time of year.