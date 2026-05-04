The Tax For All (TFA) website will be temporarily suspended on May 7 and May 12 due to planned maintenance work, the tax department said on Monday.

On Thursday the system will be unavailable from 1pm, while on Tuesday, May 12, it will be suspended from 7.30am.

Due to interruptions, the Tax Commissioner has extended key submission deadlines.

VAT returns and payments for the period ending March 31, 2026, along with the VIES summary table for April 2026, are now due by May 20, 2026.

Submissions after this date will incur penalties: a €100 charge for late VAT returns, a 10 per cent additional tax on VAT due, and a €50 penalty for late VIES submissions.

The tax department apologised for any inconvenience and appreciates taxpayers’ understanding.